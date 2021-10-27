Intel Core i9 12900KF vs i9 11900KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF with 16-cores against the 3.5 GHz i9 11900KF with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1997 vs 1817 points
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900KF
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +17%
1978
1695
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +65%
27078
16427
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3644
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25941
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +10%
2022
1831
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +73%
19017
10993
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-12900KF
|i9-11900KF
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KF official page
|Intel Core i9 11900KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
