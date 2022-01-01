Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900KF or Core i9 12900HK: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KF (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.5 GHz i9 12900HK (laptop) with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12900HK and 12900KF
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2027 vs 1846 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 12900KF – 45 vs 125 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +51%
27598
Core i9 12900HK
18227
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +36%
40824
Core i9 12900HK
30123
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KF +29%
17857
Core i9 12900HK
13849
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KF and i9 12900HK

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-H
Model number i9-12900KF i9-12900HK
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU No Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

Performance

Cores 16 14
Threads 24 20
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 25x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1450 MHz
Shading Units - 768
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 24
Execution Units - 96
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KF official page Intel Core i9 12900HK official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

