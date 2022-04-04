Intel Core i9 12900KS vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X VS Intel Core i9 12900KS AMD Ryzen 9 3950X We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KS against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 3950X and 12900KS Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KS Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later

Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

64% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2118 vs 1291 points

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770 Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Consumes up to 30% less energy than the Core i9 12900KS – 105 vs 150 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KS and AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

General Vendor Intel AMD Released April 4, 2022 November 25, 2019 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2 Model number i9-12900KS - Socket LGA-1700 AM4 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No Performance Cores 16 16 Threads 24 32 Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.5 GHz 4.7 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 34x 35x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 64MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Transistors - 3.8 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm TDP 150 W 105 W Max. temperature 100°C - iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 - GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz - Shading Units 256 - TMUs 16 - ROPs 8 - Execution Units 32 - TGP 15 W - iGPU FLOPS Core i9 12900KS 0.78 TFLOPS Ryzen 9 3950X n/a Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i9 12900KS official page AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 16