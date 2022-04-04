Intel Core i9 12900KS vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KS against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KS
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 64% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2118 vs 1291 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 30% less energy than the Core i9 12900KS – 105 vs 150 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +67%
2179
1305
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +28%
29295
22885
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2752
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
39216
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +63%
2126
1302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +33%
19482
14679
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 4, 2022
|November 25, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-12900KS
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|16
|Threads
|24
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|150 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KS official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1