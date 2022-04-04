Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900KS or Ryzen 9 5900X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900KS vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Intel Core i9 12900KS
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
Intel Core i9 12900KS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KS with 16-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900X and 12900KS
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KS
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2118 vs 1704 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 30% less energy than the Core i9 12900KS – 105 vs 150 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +42%
29295
Ryzen 9 5900X
20668
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +35%
19482
Ryzen 9 5900X
14453
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KS and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 4, 2022 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Vermeer
Model number i9-12900KS -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 16 12
Threads 24 24
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 150 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900KS
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KS official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 12900KS and Apple M1 Max
2. Intel Core i9 12900KS and Intel Core i9 12900K
3. Intel Core i9 12900KS and Apple M1 Ultra
4. Intel Core i9 12900KS and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
5. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and Apple M1 Max
6. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
7. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
8. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and Apple M1
9. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and Intel Core i7 12700K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i9 12900KS?
Promotion
EnglishРусский