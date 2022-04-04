Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900KS or Ryzen 9 6900HX: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KS (desktop) with 16-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6900HX and 12900KS
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KS
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2118 vs 1551 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
  • Consumes up to 70% less energy than the Core i9 12900KS – 45 vs 150 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +99%
29295
Ryzen 9 6900HX
14696
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +102%
19482
Ryzen 9 6900HX
9649
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KS and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Rembrandt
Model number i9-12900KS -
Socket LGA-1700 FP7
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 150 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900KS
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HX
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KS official page AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX or Intel Core i9 12900KS?
