Intel Core i9 12900KS vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KS against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KS
- Consumes up to 12% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 150 vs 170 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2050
Ryzen 9 7950X +3%
2109
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
29679
Ryzen 9 7950X +27%
37714
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4401
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
44662
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2055
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
17825
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 4, 2022
|August 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i9-12900KS
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|16
|16
|Threads
|24
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|5.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|150 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KS official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
