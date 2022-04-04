Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900KS or Ryzen 9 7950X: what's better?

We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KS against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7950X and 12900KS
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KS
  • Consumes up to 12% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 150 vs 170 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS
29679
Ryzen 9 7950X +27%
37714
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KS and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 4, 2022 August 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Raphael
Model number i9-12900KS -
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 16 16
Threads 24 32
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 5.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 45x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 150 W 170 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900KS
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KS official page AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or Intel Core i9 12900KS?
