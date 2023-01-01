Intel Core i9 12900KS vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KS against the 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7950X3D are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KS
- More than 11° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 98 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2308 vs 2053 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2016
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +8%
2177
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
29174
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +30%
37795
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4379
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
44598
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2044
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +12%
2295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
17723
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +55%
27487
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 4, 2022
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i9-12900KS
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|16
|P-Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.2 GHz
|5.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.5 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|16
|Total Threads
|24
|32
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|42x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|TDP
|150 W
|120 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|241 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|89°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|128
|TMUs
|16
|8
|ROPs
|8
|4
|Execution Units
|32
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KS official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1