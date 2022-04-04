Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900KS or Ryzen Threadripper 3990X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900KS vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X

Intel Core i9 12900KS
VS
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
Intel Core i9 12900KS
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KS with 16-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X with 64-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3990X and 12900KS
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KS
  • Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 150 vs 280 Watt
  • 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2053 vs 1277 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
  • Has 98 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 48 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Around 18.57 GB/s (24%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KS and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 4, 2022 January 10, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i9-12900KS -
Socket LGA-1700 sTRX4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 16 64
Threads 24 128
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 29x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 150 W 280 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 95.37 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KS official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 64

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
12 (66.7%)
6 (33.3%)
Total votes: 18

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 12900KS or Apple M1 Max
2. Intel Core i9 12900KS or Intel Core i9 12900K
3. Intel Core i9 12900KS or Apple M1 Ultra
4. Intel Core i9 12900KS or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
5. AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X or AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
6. AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X or Intel Core i7 12700K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X or Intel Core i9 12900KS?
Promotion
EnglishРусский