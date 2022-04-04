Intel Core i9 12900KS vs Apple M1
We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KS (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KS
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- 72% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2118 vs 1743 points
- Around 8.55 GB/s (13%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 91% less energy than the Core i9 12900KS – 14 vs 150 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +43%
2179
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +275%
29295
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +21%
2126
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +95%
19482
9984
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|April 4, 2022
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i9-12900KS
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|34x
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|150 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|1024
|TMUs
|16
|64
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KS official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
