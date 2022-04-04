Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900KS or M1 Max: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KS (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 12900KS
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KS
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 72% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2118 vs 1778 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Around 332.8 GB/s (433%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 80% less energy than the Core i9 12900KS – 30 vs 150 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +41%
2179
M1 Max
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +135%
29295
M1 Max
12465
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +18%
2126
M1 Max
1795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +53%
19482
M1 Max
12762
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KS and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released April 4, 2022 May 7, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-S -
Model number i9-12900KS -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 16 10
Threads 24 10
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 34x -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 150 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 256 4096
TMUs 16 256
ROPs 8 128
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900KS
0.78 TFLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KS official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i9 12900KS?
