Intel Core i9 12900KS vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KS (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
66
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
88
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KS
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 72% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2118 vs 1778 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Around 332.8 GB/s (433%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 80% less energy than the Core i9 12900KS – 30 vs 150 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +41%
2179
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +135%
29295
12465
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3876
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22860
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +18%
2126
1795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +53%
19482
12762
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|April 4, 2022
|May 7, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|-
|Model number
|i9-12900KS
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|10
|Threads
|24
|10
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|34x
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|150 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|4096
|TMUs
|16
|256
|ROPs
|8
|128
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KS official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4