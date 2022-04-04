Intel Core i9 12900KS vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KS (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
72
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KS
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 63% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2053 vs 1746 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Consumes up to 80% less energy than the Core i9 12900KS – 30 vs 150 Watt
- Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +42%
2155
1521
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +143%
29144
12010
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4384
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
44280
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +18%
2042
1734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +42%
17640
12431
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|April 4, 2022
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|-
|Model number
|i9-12900KS
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|10
|Threads
|24
|10
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|34x
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|150 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|2048
|TMUs
|16
|128
|ROPs
|8
|64
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KS official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
