Intel Core i9 12900KS vs i5 12400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KS with 16-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KS
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2053 vs 1623 points
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i9 12900KS – 65 vs 150 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +26%
2155
1706
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +143%
29144
11996
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +25%
4384
3510
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +127%
44280
19527
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +27%
2042
1612
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +103%
17640
8700
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-12900KS
|i5-12400
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|16
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|150 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KS official page
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
