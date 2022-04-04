Intel Core i9 12900KS vs i5 12600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KS with 16-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KS
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2118 vs 1892 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i9 12900KS – 125 vs 150 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +15%
2179
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +69%
29295
17385
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3997
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27326
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +12%
2126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +65%
19482
11821
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 4, 2022
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-12900KS
|i5-12600K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|16
|10
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|150 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KS official page
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
