Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900KS or Core i7 12700H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900KS vs i7 12700H

Intel Core i9 12900KS
VS
Intel Core i7 12700H
Intel Core i9 12900KS
Intel Core i7 12700H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KS (desktop) with 16-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700H and 12900KS
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KS
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2053 vs 1761 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Consumes up to 70% less energy than the Core i9 12900KS – 45 vs 150 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +76%
29144
Core i7 12700H
16587
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +64%
44280
Core i7 12700H
27005
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +43%
17640
Core i7 12700H
12350
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KS and i7 12700H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-H
Model number i9-12900KS i7-12700H
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

Performance

Cores 16 14
Threads 24 20
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 150 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900KS
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700H
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KS official page Intel Core i7 12700H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 9 5950X and Core i9 12900KS
2. Core i7 12700K and Core i9 12900KS
3. Core i9 12900KF and Core i9 12900KS
4. M1 Max and Core i7 12700H
5. Core i9 12900H and Core i7 12700H
6. Ryzen 9 6900HX and Core i7 12700H
7. Core i5 12500H and Core i7 12700H
8. Ryzen 9 6900HS and Core i7 12700H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700H or i9 12900KS?
Promotion
EnglishРусский