Intel Core i9 12900KS vs i7 12700K

Intel Core i9 12900KS
VS
Intel Core i7 12700K
Intel Core i9 12900KS
Intel Core i7 12700K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KS with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700K with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700K and 12900KS
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KS
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i9 12900KS – 125 vs 150 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +27%
29295
Core i7 12700K
22992
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +39%
19482
Core i7 12700K
14002
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KS and i7 12700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 4, 2022 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-12900KS i7-12700K
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 16 12
Threads 24 20
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.5 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 150 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900KS
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KS official page Intel Core i7 12700K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700K or i9 12900KS?
