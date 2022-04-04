Intel Core i9 12900KS vs i7 12700KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KS with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700KF with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KS
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i9 12900KS – 125 vs 150 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +11%
2179
1957
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +28%
29295
22844
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4080
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34006
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +9%
2126
1959
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +35%
19482
14390
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 4, 2022
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-12900KS
|i7-12700KF
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|24
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|150 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KS official page
|Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1