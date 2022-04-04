Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900KS or Core i7 12700KF: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900KS vs i7 12700KF

Intel Core i9 12900KS
VS
Intel Core i7 12700KF
Intel Core i9 12900KS
Intel Core i7 12700KF

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KS with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700KF with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700KF and 12900KS
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KS
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i9 12900KS – 125 vs 150 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +28%
29295
Core i7 12700KF
22844
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +35%
19482
Core i7 12700KF
14390
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KS and i7 12700KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 4, 2022 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-12900KS i7-12700KF
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 16 12
Threads 24 20
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.5 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 150 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KS official page Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Intel Core i9 12900KS
2. Intel Core i7 12700K vs i9 12900KS
3. Intel Core i9 12900KF vs i9 12900KS
4. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Intel Core i7 12700KF
5. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Intel Core i7 12700KF
6. Intel Core i9 11900K vs i7 12700KF
7. Intel Core i5 12600K vs i7 12700KF
8. Intel Core i9 11900KF vs i7 12700KF

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700KF or i9 12900KS?
Promotion
EnglishРусский