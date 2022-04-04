Intel Core i9 12900KS vs i7 13700K
We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KS against the 3.4 GHz i7 13700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 13700K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i9 12900KS – 125 vs 150 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
- Newer - released 6-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2159
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
29041
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4384
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
44620
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2048
Core i7 13700K +3%
2106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +2%
17577
17203
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 4, 2022
|October 1, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-12900KS
|i7-13700K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|16
|16
|Threads
|24
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|54MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|150 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KS official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
