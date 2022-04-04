Intel Core i9 12900KS vs i7 6950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KS with 16-cores against the 3.0 GHz i7 6950X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KS
- Newer - released 5-years and 11-months later
- 2.2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2118 vs 976 points
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 57% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6950X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Core i9 12900KS – 140 vs 150 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +100%
2179
1089
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +197%
29295
9865
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2353
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17162
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +116%
2126
983
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +107%
19482
9393
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 4, 2022
|May 30, 2016
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Broadwell E
|Model number
|i9-12900KS
|i7-6950X
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-2011-3
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|10
|Threads
|24
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|150 W
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KS official page
|Intel Core i7 6950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|40
