Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900KS or Core i7 6950X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900KS vs i7 6950X

Intel Core i9 12900KS
VS
Intel Core i7 6950X
Intel Core i9 12900KS
Intel Core i7 6950X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KS with 16-cores against the 3.0 GHz i7 6950X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6950X and 12900KS
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KS
  • Newer - released 5-years and 11-months later
  • 2.2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2118 vs 976 points
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 57% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6950X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Core i9 12900KS – 140 vs 150 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +100%
2179
Core i7 6950X
1089
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +197%
29295
Core i7 6950X
9865
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +107%
19482
Core i7 6950X
9393
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KS and i7 6950X

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 4, 2022 May 30, 2016
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Broadwell E
Model number i9-12900KS i7-6950X
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-2011-3
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 16 10
Threads 24 20
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 30x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 150 W 140 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900KS
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i7 6950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KS official page Intel Core i7 6950X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 40

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 9 5950X or Core i9 12900KS
2. Core i7 12700K or Core i9 12900KS
3. Core i9 12900KF or Core i9 12900KS
4. Core i9 12900K or Core i7 6950X
5. Ryzen 9 3900XT or Core i7 6950X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 6950X or i9 12900KS?
Promotion
EnglishРусский