Intel Core i9 12900KS
Intel Core i9 10900K
Intel Core i9 10900K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KS with 16-cores against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KS
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 54% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2053 vs 1336 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i9 12900KS – 125 vs 150 Watt
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +90%
29041
Core i9 10900K
15245
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +90%
44620
Core i9 10900K
23492
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +63%
17577
Core i9 10900K
10766
Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 4, 2022 May 1, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Comet Lake
Model number i9-12900KS i9-10900K
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 630

Cores 16 10
Threads 24 20
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 37x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 150 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900KS
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i9 10900K
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Official site Intel Core i9 12900KS official page Intel Core i9 10900K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

