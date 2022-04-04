Intel Core i9 12900KS vs i9 11900K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KS with 16-cores against the 3.5 GHz i9 11900K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KS
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2118 vs 1855 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 5.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i9 12900KS – 125 vs 150 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +33%
2179
1638
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +93%
29295
15186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3523
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25650
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +14%
2126
1866
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +71%
19482
11367
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 4, 2022
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-12900KS
|i9-11900K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.5 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|150 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|64
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KS official page
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
