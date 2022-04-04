Intel Core i9 12900KS vs i9 12900K
We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KS against the 3.2 GHz i9 12900K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KS
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i9 12900KS – 125 vs 150 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +8%
2165
2006
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +6%
29197
27510
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4234
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
40822
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +7%
2148
2015
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900KS +11%
19534
17628
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 4, 2022
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-12900KS
|i9-12900K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|16
|16
|Threads
|24
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.5 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|14MB (shared)
|14MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|150 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900KS official page
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
