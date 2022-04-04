Intel Core i9 12900KS vs i9 12900KF VS Intel Core i9 12900KS Intel Core i9 12900KF We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i9 12900KS against the 3.2 GHz i9 12900KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12900KF and 12900KS Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KS Newer - released 6-months later

Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.5 GHz vs 5.2 GHz) Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900KF Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i9 12900KS – 125 vs 150 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900KS and i9 12900KF

General Vendor Intel Intel Released April 4, 2022 October 27, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S Model number i9-12900KS i9-12900KF Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No Performance Cores 16 16 Threads 24 24 Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.2 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.5 GHz 5.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 34x 32x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 14MB (shared) 14MB (shared) L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 30MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 150 W 125 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 - GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz - Shading Units 256 - TMUs 16 - ROPs 8 - Execution Units 32 - TGP 15 W - iGPU FLOPS Core i9 12900KS 0.78 TFLOPS Core i9 12900KF n/a Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i9 12900KS official page Intel Core i9 12900KF official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20