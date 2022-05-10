Intel Core i9 12950HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX with 16-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1909 vs 1524 points
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- Around 8.53 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 2% less energy than the Core i9 12950HX – 54 vs 55 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +35%
2026
1496
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +82%
23513
12909
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +21%
3896
3222
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +39%
32096
23054
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +25%
1914
1532
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +96%
16462
8384
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i9-12950HX
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|16
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12950HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
