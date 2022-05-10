Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12950HX or Ryzen 9 5900HX: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX with 16-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HX and 12950HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1909 vs 1524 points
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • Around 8.53 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 2% less energy than the Core i9 12950HX – 54 vs 55 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +82%
23513
Ryzen 9 5900HX
12909
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +39%
32096
Ryzen 9 5900HX
23054
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12950HX and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 10, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-HX Cezanne
Model number i9-12950HX -
Socket BGA-1964 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 45-55 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12950HX official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Intel Core i9 12950HX?
