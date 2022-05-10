Intel Core i9 12950HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX (laptop) with 16-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 55 vs 105 Watt
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1909 vs 1644 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +24%
1925
1553
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +12%
22967
20464
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +17%
4062
3466
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
38785
Ryzen 9 5900X +1%
39089
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +16%
1903
1636
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +16%
16206
14028
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i9-12950HX
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|24
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12950HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1