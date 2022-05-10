Intel Core i9 12950HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X VS Intel Core i9 12950HX AMD Ryzen 9 5950X We compared two 16-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5950X and 12950HX Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later

Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 55 vs 105 Watt

Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12950HX and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General Vendor Intel AMD Released May 10, 2022 October 8, 2020 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-HX Vermeer Model number i9-12950HX - Socket BGA-1744 AM4 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) No Performance Cores 16 16 Threads 24 32 Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 20x 34x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 64MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Transistors - 19.2 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm TDP 45-55 W 105 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) - GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz - Shading Units 256 - TMUs 16 - ROPs 8 - Execution Units 32 - TGP 45 W - iGPU FLOPS Core i9 12950HX 0.74 TFLOPS Ryzen 9 5950X n/a Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i9 12950HX official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20