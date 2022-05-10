Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12950HX or Ryzen 9 5950X: what's better?

We compared two 16-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 12950HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 55 vs 105 Watt
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX
22967
Ryzen 9 5950X +13%
25969
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX
38785
Ryzen 9 5950X +19%
45994
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX
16206
Ryzen 9 5950X +13%
18306
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12950HX and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 10, 2022 October 8, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-HX Vermeer
Model number i9-12950HX -
Socket BGA-1744 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) No

Performance

Cores 16 16
Threads 24 32
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 34x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 45-55 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 45 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12950HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12950HX official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Intel Core i9 12950HX?
