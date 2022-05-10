Intel Core i9 12950HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two 16-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 55 vs 105 Watt
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +19%
1925
1611
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
22967
Ryzen 9 5950X +13%
25969
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +17%
4062
3471
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
38785
Ryzen 9 5950X +19%
45994
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +5%
1903
1820
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
16206
Ryzen 9 5950X +13%
18306
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i9-12950HX
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|16
|Threads
|24
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12950HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
