Intel Core i9 12950HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

Intel Core i9 12950HX
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
Intel Core i9 12950HX
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX with 16-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 12950HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6900HX and 12950HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1860 vs 1551 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i9 12950HX – 45 vs 55 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12950HX and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 10, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-HX Rembrandt
Model number i9-12950HX -
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU) Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 45-55 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock - 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units - 768
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12950HX
n/a
Ryzen 9 6900HX
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12950HX official page AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX or Intel Core i9 12950HX?
Promotion
