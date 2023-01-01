Intel Core i9 12950HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX with 16-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7845HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +10%
1997
1816
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +6%
23305
21980
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3861
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
32471
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +3%
1899
1839
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +10%
16161
14647
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Model number
|i9-12950HX
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|12
|P-Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.3 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.7 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|16
|12
|Total Threads
|24
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|FL1
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|45-75 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|128
|TMUs
|16
|8
|ROPs
|8
|4
|Execution Units
|32
|2
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12950HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1