Intel Core i9 12950HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Intel Core i9 12950HX
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
Intel Core i9 12950HX
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX (laptop) with 16-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7900X and 12950HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
  • Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 55 vs 170 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Around 3.4 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2273 vs 1909 points
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX
23628
Ryzen 9 7900X +26%
29744
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX
32089
Ryzen 9 7900X +63%
52345
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX
16320
Ryzen 9 7900X +27%
20766
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12950HX and AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 10, 2022 September 29, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-HX Raphael
Model number i9-12950HX -
Socket BGA-1964 AM5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 16 12
Threads 24 24
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 47x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 45-55 W 170 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 45 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12950HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7900X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 73.4 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12950HX official page AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

