Intel Core i9 12950HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX (laptop) with 16-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
- Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 55 vs 170 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Around 3.4 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Has 34 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2273 vs 1909 points
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2022
Ryzen 9 7900X +2%
2056
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
23628
Ryzen 9 7900X +26%
29744
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3898
Ryzen 9 7900X +10%
4302
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
32089
Ryzen 9 7900X +63%
52345
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1919
Ryzen 9 7900X +19%
2285
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
16320
Ryzen 9 7900X +27%
20766
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Raphael
|Model number
|i9-12950HX
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|24
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|47x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|73.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12950HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
