We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX with 16-cores against the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7940HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7940HS and 12950HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +29%
23577
Ryzen 9 7940HS
18267
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12950HX and AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 10, 2022 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Model number i9-12950HX -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon 780M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.3 GHz 4.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 5.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.7 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 16 8
Total Threads 24 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 40x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 25 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm
Socket BGA-1964 FP8
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 157 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon 780M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 3000 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 12
TGP 45 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12950HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7940HS
8.12 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12950HX official page AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

