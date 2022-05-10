Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12950HX or M1 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12950HX vs Apple M1 Pro

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX with 16-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 12950HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 12950HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Consumes up to 45% less energy than the Core i9 12950HX – 30 vs 55 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +27%
1926
M1 Pro
1515
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +90%
22789
M1 Pro
12018
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +7%
1850
M1 Pro
1737
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +27%
15864
M1 Pro
12451
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12950HX and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released May 10, 2022 October 18, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-HX -
Model number i9-12950HX -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance

Cores 16 10
Threads 24 10
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 20x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 45-55 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 256 2048
TMUs 16 128
ROPs 8 64
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 45 W 30 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12950HX
0.74 TFLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12950HX official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

