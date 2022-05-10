Intel Core i9 12950HX vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX with 16-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 12950HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
72
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 45% less energy than the Core i9 12950HX – 30 vs 55 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +27%
1926
1515
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +90%
22789
12018
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +7%
1850
1737
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +27%
15864
12451
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|-
|Model number
|i9-12950HX
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|10
|Threads
|24
|10
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|20x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|2048
|TMUs
|16
|128
|ROPs
|8
|64
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12950HX official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1