We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX (laptop) with 16-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Ultra (desktop) with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Ultra and 12950HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • Around 723.2 GB/s (942%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +34%
1997
M1 Ultra
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX
23305
M1 Ultra +2%
23703
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX
32471
M1 Ultra +26%
40941
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +7%
1899
M1 Ultra
1770
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX
16161
M1 Ultra +46%
23571
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12950HX and Apple M1 Ultra

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released May 10, 2022 March 8, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake Apple M1
Model number i9-12950HX APL1106/APL1W06
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 16
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 16 20
Total Threads 24 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 23x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 48MB (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 114 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1964 Apple M-Socket
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 60 W
Max. Boost TDP 157 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 256 8192
TMUs 16 512
ROPs 8 256
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 45 W 120 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12950HX
0.74 TFLOPS
M1 Ultra
20.8 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 16
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 800 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12950HX official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Ultra or Intel Core i9 12950HX?
