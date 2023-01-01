Intel Core i9 12950HX vs i5 13500HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX with 16-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 13500HX with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500HX
- Newer - released 8-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1997
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
23305
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3861
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
32471
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +6%
1899
1790
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +22%
16161
13255
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i9-12950HX
|i5-13500HX
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|UHD Graphics (16EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.7 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|16
|14
|Total Threads
|24
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|BGA-1964
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|45-55 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|157 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|128
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|16
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12950HX official page
|Intel Core i5 13500HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1