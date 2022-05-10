Intel Core i9 12950HX vs i7 11850H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX with 16-cores against the 2.1-2.5 GHz i7 11850H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1909 vs 1594 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
- Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i9 12950HX – 45 vs 55 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +28%
1925
1509
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +87%
22967
12269
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +26%
4062
3214
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +81%
38785
21460
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +20%
1903
1582
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +90%
16206
8543
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|May 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i9-12950HX
|i7-11850H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|21-25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12950HX official page
|Intel Core i7 11850H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
