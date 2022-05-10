Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12950HX or Core i7 11850H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12950HX vs i7 11850H

Intel Core i9 12950HX
VS
Intel Core i7 11850H
Intel Core i9 12950HX
Intel Core i7 11850H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX with 16-cores against the 2.1-2.5 GHz i7 11850H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11850H and 12950HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1909 vs 1594 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
  • Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i9 12950HX – 45 vs 55 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +87%
22967
Core i7 11850H
12269
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +81%
38785
Core i7 11850H
21460
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12950HX and i7 11850H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 10, 2022 May 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-HX Tiger Lake H45
Model number i9-12950HX i7-11850H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 21-25x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 45-55 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12950HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Core i7 11850H
0.742 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12950HX official page Intel Core i7 11850H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 12800H or i9 12950HX
2. Intel Core i9 12900HK or i9 12950HX
3. Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i7 11850H
4. Intel Core i7 11800H or i7 11850H
5. Intel Core i7 12700H or i7 11850H
6. Intel Core i7 1185G7 or i7 11850H
7. Intel Core i5 12500H or i7 11850H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11850H or i9 12950HX?
Promotion
EnglishРусский