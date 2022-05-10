Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12950HX or Core i7 12650HX: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12950HX vs i7 12650HX

Intel Core i9 12950HX
VS
Intel Core i7 12650HX
Intel Core i9 12950HX
Intel Core i7 12650HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX with 16-cores against the 2.0 GHz i7 12650HX with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12650HX and 12950HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1909 vs 1628 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12950HX and i7 12650HX

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 10, 2022 May 10, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-HX Alder Lake-HX
Model number i9-12950HX i7-12650HX
Socket BGA-1964 BGA-1964
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) UHD Graphics (32EU)

Performance

Cores 16 14
Threads 24 20
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 20x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 45-55 W 45-55 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 45 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12950HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Core i7 12650HX
0.74 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12950HX official page Intel Core i7 12650HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 12950HX or Intel Core i7 12700H
2. Intel Core i9 12950HX or Apple M2
3. Intel Core i9 12950HX or Intel Core i7 12800H
4. Intel Core i9 12950HX or Intel Core i9 12900HK
5. Intel Core i9 12950HX or Intel Core i7 12800HX
6. Intel Core i7 12650HX or Intel Core i7 12700H
7. Intel Core i7 12650HX or Intel Core i5 12600HX

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12650HX or i9 12950HX?
Promotion
EnglishРусский