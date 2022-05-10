Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12950HX or Core i7 12700K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12950HX vs i7 12700K

Intel Core i9 12950HX
VS
Intel Core i7 12700K
Intel Core i9 12950HX
Intel Core i7 12700K

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX (laptop) with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700K and 12950HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Consumes up to 56% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 55 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2096 vs 1909 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +13%
38785
Core i7 12700K
34293
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12950HX and i7 12700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 10, 2022 October 27, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-HX Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-12950HX i7-12700K
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 16 12
Threads 24 20
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 45-55 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12950HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12950HX official page Intel Core i7 12700K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700K or i9 12950HX?
