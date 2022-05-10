We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX with 16-cores against the 2.4 GHz i7 12800H with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 12950HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.