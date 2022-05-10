Intel Core i9 12950HX vs i7 12850HX
We compared two 16-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX against the 2.1 GHz i7 12850HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 12950HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +4%
1851
1780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +16%
15931
13718
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|May 10, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Alder Lake-HX
|Model number
|i9-12950HX
|i7-12850HX
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
|UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|16
|Threads
|24
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|45-55 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1450 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12950HX official page
|Intel Core i7 12850HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
