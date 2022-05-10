Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12950HX or Core i7 9700K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12950HX vs i7 9700K

Intel Core i9 12950HX
VS
Intel Core i7 9700K
Intel Core i9 12950HX
Intel Core i7 9700K

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX (laptop) with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 9700K (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9700K and 12950HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
  • Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
  • Has 18 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 55 vs 95 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1909 vs 1286 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +144%
22967
Core i7 9700K
9407
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +168%
38785
Core i7 9700K
14448
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +120%
16206
Core i7 9700K
7382
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12950HX and i7 9700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 10, 2022 October 8, 2018
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-HX Coffee Lake
Model number i9-12950HX i7-9700K
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 8
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 36x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 45-55 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 45 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12950HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Core i7 9700K
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12950HX official page Intel Core i7 9700K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 12950HX and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
2. Intel Core i9 12950HX and AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
3. Intel Core i9 12950HX and i9 12900HX
4. Intel Core i7 9700K and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
5. Intel Core i7 9700K and i5 12600K
6. Intel Core i7 9700K and i5 12400F

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 9700K or i9 12950HX?
Promotion
EnglishРусский