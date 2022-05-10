Intel Core i9 12950HX vs i7 9700K
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX (laptop) with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 9700K (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
- Newer - released 3-years and 7-months later
- Has 18 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 55 vs 95 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1909 vs 1286 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +51%
1925
1279
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +144%
22967
9407
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +41%
4062
2873
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +168%
38785
14448
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +48%
1903
1285
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +120%
16206
7382
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|October 8, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-12950HX
|i7-9700K
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12950HX official page
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
