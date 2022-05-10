Intel Core i9 12950HX vs i9 11900H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX with 16-cores against the 2.1-2.5 GHz i9 11900H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 12950HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1860 vs 1540 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
- Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i9 12950HX – 45 vs 55 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1576
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12068
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3207
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21492
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +21%
1851
1527
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +101%
15931
7931
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|May 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i9-12950HX
|i9-11900H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|21-25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12950HX official page
|Intel Core i9 11900H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
