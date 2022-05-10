Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12950HX or Core i9 11900H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12950HX vs i9 11900H

Intel Core i9 12950HX
VS
Intel Core i9 11900H
Intel Core i9 12950HX
Intel Core i9 11900H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX with 16-cores against the 2.1-2.5 GHz i9 11900H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 12950HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11900H and 12950HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1860 vs 1540 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
  • Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i9 12950HX – 45 vs 55 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +101%
15931
Core i9 11900H
7931
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12950HX and i9 11900H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 10, 2022 May 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-HX Tiger Lake H45
Model number i9-12950HX i9-11900H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU) UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 21-25x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 45-55 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12950HX
n/a
Core i9 11900H
0.742 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12950HX official page Intel Core i9 11900H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 12950HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
2. Intel Core i9 12950HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
3. Intel Core i9 12950HX vs Intel Core i9 12900HX
4. Intel Core i9 11900H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
5. Intel Core i9 11900H vs Apple M1 Pro
6. Intel Core i9 11900H vs Intel Core i9 12900H
7. Intel Core i9 11900H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
8. Intel Core i9 11900H vs Apple M1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 11900H or i9 12950HX?
Promotion
EnglishРусский