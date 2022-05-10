Intel Core i9 12950HX vs i9 11900K
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX (laptop) with 16-cores against the 3.5 GHz i9 11900K (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Consumes up to 56% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 55 vs 125 Watt
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +18%
1925
1628
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +51%
22967
15174
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +16%
4062
3511
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +52%
38785
25478
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +4%
1903
1823
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +47%
16206
11030
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-12950HX
|i9-11900K
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|64
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12950HX official page
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
