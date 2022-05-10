Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12950HX or Core i9 11900K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12950HX vs i9 11900K

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX (laptop) with 16-cores against the 3.5 GHz i9 11900K (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11900K and 12950HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Consumes up to 56% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 55 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +51%
22967
Core i9 11900K
15174
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +52%
38785
Core i9 11900K
25478
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +47%
16206
Core i9 11900K
11030
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12950HX and i9 11900K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 10, 2022 March 16, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-HX Rocket Lake
Model number i9-12950HX i9-11900K
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 35x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 45-55 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 64
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 45 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12950HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Core i9 11900K
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12950HX official page Intel Core i9 11900K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 11900K or i9 12950HX?
