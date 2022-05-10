Intel Core i9 12950HX vs i9 12900H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX with 16-cores against the 2.5 GHz i9 12900H with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
- Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i9 12950HX – 45 vs 55 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +1%
1925
1901
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +38%
22967
16675
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +4%
4062
3921
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +33%
38785
29262
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +3%
1903
1840
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +28%
16206
12636
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i9-12950HX
|i9-12900H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|14
|Threads
|24
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|96
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12950HX official page
|Intel Core i9 12900H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
