Intel Core i9 12950HX vs i9 12900HK
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX with 16-cores against the 2.5 GHz i9 12900HK with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 12950HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
- Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i9 12950HX – 45 vs 55 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1898
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
18014
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3931
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
29733
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +1%
1851
1841
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12950HX +16%
15931
13739
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i9-12950HX
|i9-12900HK
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|14
|Threads
|24
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|768
|TMUs
|-
|48
|ROPs
|-
|24
|Execution Units
|-
|96
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12950HX official page
|Intel Core i9 12900HK official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3