Intel Core i9 12950HX vs i9 12900K VS Intel Core i9 12950HX Intel Core i9 12900K We compared two 16-core CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 12950HX (laptop) against the 3.2 GHz i9 12900K (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12900K and 12950HX Advantages of Intel Core i9 12950HX Newer - released 6-months later

Consumes up to 56% less energy than the Core i9 12900K – 55 vs 125 Watt Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2191 vs 1909 points

4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12950HX and i9 12900K

General Vendor Intel Intel Released May 10, 2022 October 27, 2021 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-HX Alder Lake-S Model number i9-12950HX i9-12900K Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) UHD Graphics 770 Performance Cores 16 16 Threads 24 24 Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.2 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 20x 32x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 14MB (shared) L3 Cache 30MB (shared) 30MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 45-55 W 125 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1550 MHz Shading Units 256 256 TMUs 16 16 ROPs 8 8 Execution Units 32 32 TGP 45 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i9 12950HX 0.74 TFLOPS Core i9 12900K 0.78 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i9 12950HX official page Intel Core i9 12900K official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20