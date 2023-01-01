Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900 or Ryzen 5 7600: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900 with 24-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600 and 13900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900
  • Has 18 more physical cores
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +19%
2210
Ryzen 5 7600
1860
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +178%
37585
Ryzen 5 7600
13498
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +4%
2125
Ryzen 5 7600
2049
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +114%
21924
Ryzen 5 7600
10221
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900 and AMD Ryzen 5 7600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2023 January 1, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Raphael
Model number i9-13900 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 24 6
Threads 32 12
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.6 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 38x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7600
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7600 or Intel Core i9 13900?
