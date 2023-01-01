Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900 or Ryzen 9 5900: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900 with 24-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900 and 13900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2124 vs 1715 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +38%
2210
Ryzen 9 5900
1602
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +79%
37585
Ryzen 9 5900
20988
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +23%
2125
Ryzen 9 5900
1724
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +66%
21924
Ryzen 9 5900
13209
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900 and AMD Ryzen 9 5900

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 1, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake-S Vermeer
Model number i9-13900 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 24 12
Threads 32 24
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 30x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900 or Intel Core i9 13900?
