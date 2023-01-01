Intel Core i9 13900 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900 with 24-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 13900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900
- Around 41.92 GB/s (88%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2124 vs 1825 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +37%
2210
1614
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +44%
37585
26159
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3470
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
46176
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +16%
2125
1838
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +18%
21924
18524
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2023
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i9-13900
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|24
|16
|Threads
|32
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.6 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
