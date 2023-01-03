Intel Core i9 13900 vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900 (desktop) with 24-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 13900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
56
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
74
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 14 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2124 vs 1785 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Around 320 GB/s (357%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +41%
2200
1555
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +202%
37517
12422
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +20%
4642
3877
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +122%
49499
22252
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +19%
2127
1790
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +72%
21956
12739
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|May 7, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M1
|Model number
|i9-13900
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.0 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.6 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|16
|2
|E-Threads
|16
|2
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|10
|Total Threads
|32
|10
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|20x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|65 W
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|219 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|4096
|TMUs
|16
|256
|ROPs
|8
|128
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
