Intel Core i9 13900 vs Apple M2
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900 (desktop) with 24-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 13900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
97
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Has 16 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2124 vs 1925 points
Advantages of Apple M2
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 12.8 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +38%
2200
1592
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +329%
37517
8748
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +15%
4642
4024
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +219%
49499
15533
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +10%
2127
1941
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +143%
21956
9018
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i9-13900
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M2 GPU
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|4
|P-Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.0 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.6 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|16
|4
|E-Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|8
|Total Threads
|32
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|20x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|219 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|1024
|TMUs
|16
|64
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1