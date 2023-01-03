Intel Core i9 13900 vs Apple M2 Pro
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900 (desktop) with 24-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i9 13900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
68
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Has 12 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- Around 115.2 GB/s (129%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +31%
2200
1676
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +149%
37517
15056
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +12%
4642
4161
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +87%
49499
26491
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +6%
2127
2013
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +46%
21956
15059
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 17, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i9-13900
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.0 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.6 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|16
|4
|E-Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|12
|Total Threads
|32
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|20x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|40 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|65 W
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|219 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|2432
|TMUs
|16
|152
|ROPs
|8
|76
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13900 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
