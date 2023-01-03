Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13900 or Core i5 13600: what's better?

Intel Core i9 13900 vs i5 13600

Intel Core i9 13900
VS
Intel Core i5 13600
Intel Core i9 13900
Intel Core i5 13600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i9 13900 with 24-cores against the 2.7 GHz i5 13600 with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i9 13900 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13600 and 13900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13900
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2124 vs 1869 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +13%
2187
Core i5 13600
1940
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +69%
37268
Core i5 13600
22112
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13900 +13%
2109
Core i5 13600
1859
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13900 +53%
21852
Core i5 13600
14292
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13900 and i5 13600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i9-13900 i5-13600
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 770

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.0 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.2 GHz 5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 8
E-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Total
Total Cores 24 14
Total Threads 32 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 27x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 219 W 154 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 1550 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13900
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 13600
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13900 official page Intel Core i5 13600 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 13900K vs Intel Core i9 13900
2. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X vs Intel Core i9 13900
3. AMD Ryzen 7 7800X vs Intel Core i9 13900
4. Intel Core i9 13900F vs Intel Core i9 13900
5. Intel Core i5 12400 vs Intel Core i5 13600
6. Intel Core i7 12700 vs Intel Core i5 13600
7. Intel Core i5 13600K vs Intel Core i5 13600
8. Intel Core i7 13700 vs Intel Core i5 13600
9. Intel Core i5 13400 vs Intel Core i5 13600
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 13600 or i9 13900?
EnglishРусский